Sei Investments Co. Has $1.75 Million Stake in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 324.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,876 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 15,954 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Crane were worth $1,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Crane by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,293 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,152,000 after purchasing an additional 20,479 shares in the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC boosted its stake in Crane by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 53,556 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,318,000 after purchasing an additional 9,478 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Crane by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 141,238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Crane by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,536 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Crane during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,088,000. Institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

CR stock traded up $2.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $70.25. The stock had a trading volume of 24,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,847. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.11. Crane Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.95 and a fifty-two week high of $91.23.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Crane had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 22.65%. The company had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. Crane’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crane Co. will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Crane in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Crane from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Buckingham Research upgraded Crane from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Crane in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Crane in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.60.

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

