Sei Investments Co. Increases Holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 78.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,870 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 44,260 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.08% of Bed Bath & Beyond worth $1,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BBBY. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 64,148 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 11,323 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV boosted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 13,428 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,165 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBBY traded down $0.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.24. 586,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,731,160. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.96. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.31 and a 12-month high of $19.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.64, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.55.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The retailer reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.41). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a positive return on equity of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Bed Bath & Beyond’s payout ratio is 33.17%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BBBY. ValuEngine lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.28 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bed Bath & Beyond presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.07.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

