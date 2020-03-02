Sei Investments Co. Lowers Holdings in Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Sei Investments Co. cut its position in Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,252 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,812 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.06% of Everbridge worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EVBG. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,949,000 after buying an additional 37,409 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Everbridge in the 3rd quarter worth $175,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 82.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 41,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after buying an additional 18,580 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 3,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 217.1% in the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,669,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,735,000 after buying an additional 1,827,525 shares during the last quarter.

In other Everbridge news, SVP Elliot J. Mark sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.11, for a total value of $273,385.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,730.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Phillip E. Huff sold 3,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total transaction of $321,143.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,324.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 119,356 shares of company stock worth $10,718,967. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVBG stock traded up $3.64 on Monday, hitting $109.30. 35,406 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 509,309. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.77 and a beta of 0.55. Everbridge Inc has a one year low of $59.85 and a one year high of $109.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.12.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $57.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.21 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 20.87%. The company’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Everbridge Inc will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Everbridge from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Everbridge from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Everbridge from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Everbridge currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.08.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

