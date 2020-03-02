Sei Investments Co. Lowers Position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,788 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.09% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KRG. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 129,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 16.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 107,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 15,061 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 13.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 153,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after buying an additional 17,976 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,573,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,861,000 after buying an additional 66,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 306,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,989,000 after buying an additional 20,415 shares during the last quarter. 92.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on KRG. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $16.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

In other Kite Realty Group Trust news, CFO R Fear Heath purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.18 per share, for a total transaction of $97,080.00. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KRG traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.21. 43,561 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 601,139. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1-year low of $14.03 and a 1-year high of $19.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -1,622.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.84 and a 200 day moving average of $17.34.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.18). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.04% and a negative net margin of 0.16%. The business had revenue of $75.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Kite Realty Group Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.317 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.82%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.51%.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

