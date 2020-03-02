Sei Investments Co. Lowers Stake in Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in shares of Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,135 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,348 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Summit Materials worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Summit Materials by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,521,827 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,405,000 after acquiring an additional 566,766 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Summit Materials by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,475,562 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $130,866,000 after acquiring an additional 307,398 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new stake in Summit Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $6,083,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $5,815,000. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in Summit Materials by 204.3% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 256,225 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,689,000 after acquiring an additional 172,015 shares during the period.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

Summit Materials stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.75. The stock had a trading volume of 89,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,976. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.27 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.64. Summit Materials Inc has a 52 week low of $13.42 and a 52 week high of $25.22.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The construction company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $556.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.40 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 8.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Summit Materials Inc will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Summit Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Summit Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.17.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.