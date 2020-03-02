Sei Investments Co. Lowers Stock Position in Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in shares of Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) by 58.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,849 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Security National Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Black Knight during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 179.5% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Black Knight by 123.0% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Black Knight in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Black Knight by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Black Knight alerts:

Shares of Black Knight stock traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $67.91. 42,436 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 809,723. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.61. Black Knight Inc has a one year low of $51.05 and a one year high of $76.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.13. Black Knight had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $300.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.98 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Black Knight Inc will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard N. Massey sold 11,016 shares of Black Knight stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total transaction of $839,749.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,354,166.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on BKI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Compass Point downgraded Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (up from $64.00) on shares of Black Knight in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Black Knight from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Knight Equity downgraded Black Knight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Black Knight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.58.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.