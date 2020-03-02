Sei Investments Co. Purchases 12,684 Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) by 56.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,684 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.06% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the period. 99.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, SVP Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $61,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RARE stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $55.35. 25,438 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 407,478. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 8.24, a quick ratio of 8.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.17 and its 200 day moving average is $47.83. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc has a 1 year low of $35.41 and a 1 year high of $74.50.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.01). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 388.30% and a negative return on equity of 52.36%. The business had revenue of $35.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.31 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc will post -6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RARE. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.56.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

