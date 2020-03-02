Sei Investments Co. Purchases 69,600 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 94.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,483 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,600 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.06% of EQT worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the 3rd quarter worth about $230,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 563,655 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,997,000 after buying an additional 24,383 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 28,550 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 4,628,432 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $49,247,000 after buying an additional 55,534 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Get EQT alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on EQT. MKM Partners upgraded shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of EQT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of EQT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of EQT from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of EQT from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.23.

NYSE:EQT traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.00. The stock had a trading volume of 662,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,504,408. EQT Co. has a twelve month low of $4.21 and a twelve month high of $21.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.12). EQT had a negative net margin of 27.66% and a positive return on equity of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.46%.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.