Sei Investments Co. Purchases Shares of 35,335 Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 35,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,753,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hudock Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Crowdstrike in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Crowdstrike during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Crowdstrike during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Crowdstrike during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Crowdstrike from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Crowdstrike from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Crowdstrike in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Crowdstrike from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Crowdstrike from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crowdstrike currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.52.

In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 215,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total value of $10,704,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 215,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,704,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pincus Private Equity Warburg sold 4,845,000 shares of Crowdstrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $256,785,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,845,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,785,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,271,745 shares of company stock worth $431,978,975 in the last 90 days.

Shares of CRWD traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $59.78. 2,240,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,371,870. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $44.58 and a 52 week high of $101.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.47.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $125.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.79 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 88.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crowdstrike Holdings Inc will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

