Sei Investments Co. Raises Holdings in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 249.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 6,843 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.06% of Allegiant Travel worth $1,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel during the third quarter worth $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 331 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 974 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 1st quarter valued at $155,000. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Allegiant Travel news, President John Redmond acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $134.27 per share, for a total transaction of $939,890.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ALGT shares. Evercore ISI raised Allegiant Travel from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Buckingham Research lowered Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $219.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Allegiant Travel from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays upped their price target on Allegiant Travel from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Allegiant Travel from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.27.

NASDAQ ALGT traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $134.82. 30,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,516. The company has a 50 day moving average of $166.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Allegiant Travel has a 52-week low of $120.91 and a 52-week high of $183.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.21.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by ($0.15). Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 12.58%. The company had revenue of $461.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. Allegiant Travel’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 17.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Allegiant Travel’s payout ratio is currently 19.64%.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 79 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

