Sei Investments Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) by 156.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,973 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 24,971 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.29% of Cutera worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CUTR. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Cutera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Cutera during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cutera by 706.3% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cutera during the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cutera during the third quarter worth approximately $278,000. Institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CUTR traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,982. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.96. The company has a market capitalization of $352.71 million, a PE ratio of -27.10 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.70. Cutera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.83 and a 52-week high of $39.15.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine cut Cutera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cutera in a research note on Friday. Stephens upped their price target on Cutera from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Cutera from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

About Cutera

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and other energy based aesthetics systems worldwide. The company offers enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions; excel HR platform, a hair removal solution for various skin types; and truSculpt, a high-powered radio frequency platform designed for deep tissue heating.

