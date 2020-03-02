Sei Investments Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) by 159.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,749 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 34,297 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.14% of Renewable Energy Group worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Renewable Energy Group by 5.4% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 13,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in Renewable Energy Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Renewable Energy Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $434,000.

Shares of REGI stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.55. The company had a trading volume of 26,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,991. Renewable Energy Group Inc has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $31.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 1.27.

Several research firms recently weighed in on REGI. BidaskClub upgraded Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BWS Financial upped their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $31.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Renewable Energy Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.75.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc produces cleaner and lower carbon transportation fuels. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

