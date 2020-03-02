Sei Investments Co. Reduces Holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 31.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,560 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in National Grid were worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NGG. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of National Grid by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of National Grid in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,104,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Grid by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Grid in the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Grid by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. 5.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of National Grid stock traded up $1.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $64.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,421. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.76. The company has a market capitalization of $46.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.49. National Grid plc has a 52 week low of $48.83 and a 52 week high of $69.08.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. HSBC lowered shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

National Grid Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

