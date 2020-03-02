Sei Investments Co. Reduces Stake in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its stake in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,524 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,706 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.26% of Agilysys worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGYS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Agilysys during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 7,258 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,799 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Agilysys during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $976,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Anthony Pritchett sold 4,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total value of $143,700.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,023.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

AGYS traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $32.27. 3,165 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,646. The firm has a market capitalization of $760.10 million, a P/E ratio of -68.94 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.13 and a 200 day moving average of $27.45. Agilysys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.49 and a 12-month high of $37.17.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $41.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 million. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a negative return on equity of 10.78%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Agilysys, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGYS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Agilysys from to in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Sidoti upped their price target on shares of Agilysys from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agilysys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.80.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point-of-sale, property management, reservation and table management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions to streamline operations, and enhance efficiency and guest experience.

