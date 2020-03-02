Sei Investments Co. Reduces Stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 31.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,614 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 986.9% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Lincoln National from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.75.

Shares of Lincoln National stock traded up $1.59 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,862,531. Lincoln National Co. has a 52-week low of $44.03 and a 52-week high of $67.52. The company has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41. Lincoln National had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.39%.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

