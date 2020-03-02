Sei Investments Co. Sells 34,235 Shares of Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 37.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,284 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 34,235 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Telephone & Data Systems were worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,501 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,957,063 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $278,638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749,315 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 111,603 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 19,832 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 195,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,959,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 188,790 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Telephone & Data Systems stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.40. 44,230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 911,974. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.00. Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.28 and a 12 month high of $34.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.60. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.03.

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. Telephone & Data Systems had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. This is a boost from Telephone & Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Telephone & Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.08%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Telephone & Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Telephone & Data Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Telephone & Data Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Telephone & Data Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.90.

About Telephone & Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides wireless, cable and wireline broadband, TV, voice, and hosted and managed services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and small-to-mid-size business customers in industries, such as the construction, retail, agriculture, professional services, and real estate; and national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options.

