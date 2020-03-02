Sei Investments Co. Sells 394,552 Shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG) by 44.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 498,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 394,552 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $1,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Washington Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 200.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 7,314 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 1.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LYG stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.50. The stock had a trading volume of 377,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,647,015. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $44.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.12. Lloyds Banking Group PLC has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $3.58.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LYG. Zacks Investment Research raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lloyds Banking Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Lloyds Banking Group Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

