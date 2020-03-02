Sei Investments Co. Sells 53,461 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 36.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 53,461 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.06% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HALO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 23.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HALO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.29.

Shares of HALO traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,831,542. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -39.28 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.61 and a 52 week high of $22.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.76.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $53.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.69 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.71% and a negative net margin of 36.86%. The company’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Halozyme Therapeutics Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing novel oncology therapies in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

