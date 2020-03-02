Sei Investments Co. Sells 5,470 Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,470 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $1,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $318,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 62,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,110,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,113,000 after buying an additional 75,438 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 168,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,459,000 after buying an additional 5,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Shares of PAG traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.57. 8,296 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,568. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a one year low of $41.26 and a one year high of $53.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.36 and a 200 day moving average of $48.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.20.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Penske Automotive Group’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.82%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Penske Automotive Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.75.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG).

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.