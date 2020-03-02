Sei Investments Co. Sells 6,504 Shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 44.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,504 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in J & J Snack Foods were worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in J & J Snack Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the third quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the third quarter worth about $238,000. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JJSF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of J & J Snack Foods in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. CL King started coverage on shares of J & J Snack Foods in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, J & J Snack Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.50.

Shares of J & J Snack Foods stock traded up $2.27 on Monday, reaching $163.09. 4,115 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,979. J & J Snack Foods Corp has a 52 week low of $149.71 and a 52 week high of $196.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $175.83 and a 200 day moving average of $185.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.72 and a beta of 0.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.46%.

About J & J Snack Foods

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

