Sei Investments Co. Takes Position in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 108,985 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,000. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.35% of Beazer Homes USA as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BZH. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Beazer Homes USA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,786,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Beazer Homes USA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,496,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Beazer Homes USA by 337.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 130,527 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 100,666 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in Beazer Homes USA by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 246,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 92,200 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Beazer Homes USA by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 123,158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 39,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BZH stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.86. 23,247 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,070. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.89 and a twelve month high of $17.23. The firm has a market cap of $384.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 15.06.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $417.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.30 million. Beazer Homes USA had a positive return on equity of 9.00% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Analysts forecast that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BZH shares. ValuEngine upgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wedbush cut Beazer Homes USA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

In related news, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 10,000 shares of Beazer Homes USA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total value of $145,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,714,402.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $445,800 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

About Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes for entry-level, move-up, or retirement-oriented home buyers under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. It sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

