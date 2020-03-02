Sei Investments Co. Trims Position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,844 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.08% of Patterson Companies worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 675.0% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the third quarter worth about $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 131.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 4,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PDCO shares. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Guggenheim upgraded Patterson Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America upgraded Patterson Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Patterson Companies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Patterson Companies from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCO traded up $0.84 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.63. The company had a trading volume of 38,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,077. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.63. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.73 and a fifty-two week high of $25.70.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 0.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.