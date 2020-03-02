Sei Investments Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 32.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,959 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Cabot Microelectronics were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 4,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 19,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cabot Microelectronics news, VP Jeffrey Michael Dysard sold 10,291 shares of Cabot Microelectronics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.80, for a total value of $1,356,353.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $958,713.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Bernstein H. Carol Eckstein sold 8,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.64, for a total transaction of $1,297,168.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 47,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,616,424.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,426 shares of company stock worth $10,730,477 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCMP stock traded up $3.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $143.02. 9,961 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.59 and a beta of 1.31. Cabot Microelectronics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $97.23 and a fifty-two week high of $169.13.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $283.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.60 million. Cabot Microelectronics had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 19.66%. On average, analysts forecast that Cabot Microelectronics Co. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital raised Cabot Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Cabot Microelectronics in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cabot Microelectronics from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Cabot Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.33.

Cabot Microelectronics Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. The firm offers chemical mechanical planarization slurries for polishing many of the conducting, insulating and isolating materials used in integrated circuit devices, and for polishing the disk substrates and magnetic heads used in hard disk drives.

