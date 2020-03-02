SelfSell Market Cap Tops $128,863.00 (SSC)

SelfSell (CURRENCY:SSC) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 2nd. One SelfSell coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, LBank and Bitinka. SelfSell has a market capitalization of $128,863.00 and approximately $14,408.00 worth of SelfSell was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SelfSell has traded up 21.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SelfSell alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00041591 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000220 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

SelfSell Coin Profile

SelfSell (CRYPTO:SSC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2018. SelfSell’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 390,000,000 coins. The official website for SelfSell is www.selfsell.com. SelfSell’s official Twitter account is @self_sell and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SelfSell Coin Trading

SelfSell can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, LBank and Bitinka. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfSell directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SelfSell should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SelfSell using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

