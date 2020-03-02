Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management lowered its position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,171,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 69,324 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.42% of Sempra Energy worth $177,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 170.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 8,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total transaction of $1,284,350.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,779 shares in the company, valued at $4,946,719.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 1,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total value of $246,081.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,242 shares in the company, valued at $351,635.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SRE opened at $141.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $119.94 and a 52 week high of $161.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $156.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.11.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.045 per share. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. This is a positive change from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 57.08%.

SRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Sempra Energy from $144.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.20.

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

