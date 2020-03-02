Semux 1-Day Volume Tops $28,373.00 (SEM)

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 2nd. During the last seven days, Semux has traded down 13.4% against the US dollar. One Semux coin can currently be bought for about $0.0830 or 0.00000938 BTC on popular exchanges. Semux has a total market cap of $1.05 million and approximately $28,373.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00041568 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00031030 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00015650 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002785 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005051 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002357 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000602 BTC.

E-Dinar Coin (EDR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Semux Coin Profile

SEM is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 7th, 2017. Semux’s total supply is 12,712,343 coins. Semux’s official website is www.semux.org. Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject.

Semux Coin Trading

Semux can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Semux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Semux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

