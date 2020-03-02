Senior plc (LON:SNR) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 5.23 Per Share

Senior plc (LON:SNR) declared a dividend on Monday, March 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.23 ($0.07) per share on Friday, May 29th. This represents a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This is a positive change from Senior’s previous dividend of $2.28. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Senior stock traded up GBX 5.90 ($0.08) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 147.10 ($1.94). 1,242,515 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,080,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 164.28 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 181.37. Senior has a 1-year low of GBX 136 ($1.79) and a 1-year high of GBX 239 ($3.14). The company has a market capitalization of $592.22 million and a PE ratio of 13.75.

SNR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Senior in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Senior from GBX 185 ($2.43) to GBX 190 ($2.50) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank cut Senior to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 185 ($2.43) to GBX 175 ($2.30) in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Senior from GBX 195 ($2.57) to GBX 198 ($2.60) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Panmure Gordon assumed coverage on Senior in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 201 ($2.64) target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 182.50 ($2.40).

About Senior

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

