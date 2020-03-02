Senior’s (SNR) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Senior (LON:SNR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SNR. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Senior from GBX 215 ($2.83) to GBX 185 ($2.43) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Panmure Gordon began coverage on Senior in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 201 ($2.64) target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Senior from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 160 ($2.10) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Senior in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Senior to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 185 ($2.43) to GBX 175 ($2.30) in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 182.50 ($2.40).

Senior stock opened at GBX 146.90 ($1.93) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.38. The company has a market capitalization of $592.22 million and a PE ratio of 13.73. Senior has a 12 month low of GBX 136 ($1.79) and a 12 month high of GBX 239 ($3.14). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 164.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 181.37.

Senior Company Profile

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

