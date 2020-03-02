Sentinel Chain (SENC) Market Cap Reaches $276,399.00

Sentinel Chain (CURRENCY:SENC) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 2nd. Sentinel Chain has a market cap of $276,399.00 and $54.00 worth of Sentinel Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Sentinel Chain has traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Sentinel Chain token can currently be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, CoinBene, COSS and Gate.io.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011442 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $237.13 or 0.02710706 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.59 or 0.00223910 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00047505 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000665 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00132534 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Sentinel Chain Profile

Sentinel Chain’s genesis date was January 21st, 2018. Sentinel Chain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,269,666 tokens. Sentinel Chain’s official message board is www.medium.com/sentinelchain. The Reddit community for Sentinel Chain is /r/sentinelchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sentinel Chain’s official website is www.sentinel-chain.org. Sentinel Chain’s official Twitter account is @sentinelchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sentinel Chain

Sentinel Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Gate.io, COSS and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentinel Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

