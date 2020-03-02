Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $826.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) to announce $826.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Service Co. International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $836.60 million and the lowest is $816.40 million. Service Co. International reported sales of $798.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Service Co. International will report full year sales of $3.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.31 billion to $3.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.39 billion to $3.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Service Co. International.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $850.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $844.30 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 20.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share.

SCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Service Co. International from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on Service Co. International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Service Co. International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Service Co. International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of NYSE SCI opened at $47.79 on Monday. Service Co. International has a 1-year low of $38.92 and a 1-year high of $52.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.89%.

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $7,644,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,293,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,906,975.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 47,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total value of $2,106,776.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 167,918 shares in the company, valued at $7,432,050.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 453,272 shares of company stock worth $22,942,179 over the last ninety days. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 3.7% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,219,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,745,000 after purchasing an additional 102,413 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 148.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 200,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,588,000 after purchasing an additional 119,749 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 55.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 0.9% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 381,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares during the period. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Service Co. International (SCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.