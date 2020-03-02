Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) had its price objective decreased by Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 6.02% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Servicemaster Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Servicemaster Global from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Buckingham Research cut their price objective on Servicemaster Global from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Servicemaster Global from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Servicemaster Global from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.90.

NYSE SERV traded up $1.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.24. 113,783 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,972,621. Servicemaster Global has a 12 month low of $33.05 and a 12 month high of $58.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.49, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.34.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $507.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.42 million. Servicemaster Global had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 6.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Servicemaster Global will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SERV. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Servicemaster Global during the second quarter valued at $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Servicemaster Global during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Servicemaster Global in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Servicemaster Global in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in shares of Servicemaster Global in the second quarter valued at about $49,000.

Servicemaster Global Company Profile

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

