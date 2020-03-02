Sessia Market Cap Tops $673,374.00 (KICKS)

Sessia (CURRENCY:KICKS) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. Over the last seven days, Sessia has traded 16.8% lower against the US dollar. One Sessia token can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00001240 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coineal and BitForex. Sessia has a total market cap of $673,374.00 and approximately $392,613.00 worth of Sessia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00053419 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.75 or 0.00482740 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $573.78 or 0.06479741 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00064051 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00030114 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005626 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003696 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011337 BTC.

Sessia Profile

KICKS is a token. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2019. Sessia’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,133,358 tokens. The Reddit community for Sessia is /r/SESSIANetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sessia’s official website is sessia.com. Sessia’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sessia

Sessia can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and Coineal.

