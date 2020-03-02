Shawcor Ltd (TSE:SCL) Senior Officer Sells C$31,453.40 in Stock

Shawcor Ltd (TSE:SCL) Senior Officer Paul Anthony Pierroz sold 3,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.41, for a total transaction of C$31,453.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$82,981.47.

Shares of Shawcor stock traded down C$0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting C$8.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 734,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,434. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.40, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Shawcor Ltd has a 52 week low of C$8.20 and a 52 week high of C$22.46. The stock has a market cap of $590.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.26.

Get Shawcor alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.19%. Shawcor’s dividend payout ratio is 80.00%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SCL. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Shawcor from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Shawcor from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Shawcor from C$12.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Shawcor from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.40.

About Shawcor

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the pipeline, pipe services, petrochemical, and industrial segments of the energy industry in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Pipe Services, and Petrochemical and Industrial.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Shawcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shawcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.