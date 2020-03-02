Shawcor (TSE:SCL) Given New C$9.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) had its price target cut by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$12.50 to C$9.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 7.33% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Shawcor from C$18.00 to C$15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Shawcor from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shawcor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.40.

SCL stock traded down C$0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$8.39. The stock had a trading volume of 280,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,060. The stock has a market cap of $590.70 million and a PE ratio of 11.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.40, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.40. Shawcor has a 52-week low of C$8.20 and a 52-week high of C$22.46.

Shawcor Company Profile

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the pipeline, pipe services, petrochemical, and industrial segments of the energy industry in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Pipe Services, and Petrochemical and Industrial.

