Shawcor (TSE:SCL) Price Target Lowered to C$13.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 55.04% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities cut their target price on Shawcor from C$12.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Shawcor from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Shawcor from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.40.

TSE SCL traded down C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$8.39. The stock had a trading volume of 280,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,060. Shawcor has a 1 year low of C$8.20 and a 1 year high of C$22.46. The stock has a market cap of $590.70 million and a PE ratio of 11.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$11.00 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.40, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

About Shawcor

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the pipeline, pipe services, petrochemical, and industrial segments of the energy industry in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Pipe Services, and Petrochemical and Industrial.

