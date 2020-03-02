Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) Raised to “Neutral” at Mizuho

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) was upgraded by Mizuho from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SHLX. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Shell Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Shell Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Shell Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

Shares of NYSE SHLX opened at $17.11 on Monday. Shell Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $15.81 and a 52 week high of $22.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.26 and its 200 day moving average is $20.26. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.14.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.06). Shell Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 75.03% and a net margin of 94.24%. The firm had revenue of $126.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHLX. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 5,098 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co raised its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 11,840 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,023 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 19,375 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 104,106 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.42% of the company’s stock.

About Shell Midstream Partners

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

