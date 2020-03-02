Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P cut its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) by 63.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 124,115 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.15% of Shenandoah Telecommunications worth $3,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 4th quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. 56.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Shenandoah Telecommunications alerts:

Shares of SHEN stock traded up $1.30 on Monday, hitting $45.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,619. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a fifty-two week low of $29.61 and a fifty-two week high of $49.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.57 and a beta of 0.30.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $161.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.23 million. Analysts predict that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Shenandoah Telecommunications has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.75.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides wireless, cable, and wireline telecommunications services to customers and other telecommunications providers. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Wireline. The Wireless segment provides digital wireless mobile services; and wireless mobility communications network products and services.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.