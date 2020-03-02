Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) Shares Bought by Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.

Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $4,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 46,341 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,295 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 50 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SHW. Northcoast Research raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $631.00 to $611.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Cfra lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $635.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $650.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $590.68.

Sherwin-Williams stock traded up $21.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $538.32. The company had a trading volume of 840,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,007. The company has a market capitalization of $47.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.26. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 12-month low of $410.35 and a 12-month high of $599.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $577.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $563.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.40 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 51.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 23.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.40%.

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 14,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.92, for a total value of $8,500,339.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,107,350.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

See Also: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.