Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Torray LLC

Torray LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 77.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 27,715 shares during the quarter. Torray LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $4,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHW. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 46,341 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 7,295 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 50 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock traded up $21.57 on Monday, hitting $538.32. 840,179 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 590,007. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 52-week low of $410.35 and a 52-week high of $599.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of $47.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.68, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $575.00 and its 200 day moving average is $563.26.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 51.35% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.54 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 23.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 21.40%.

Several research firms recently commented on SHW. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $631.00 to $611.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $620.00 to $615.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $657.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $590.68.

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 14,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.92, for a total transaction of $8,500,339.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,107,350.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

