SHIELD Trading 7.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 2nd. One SHIELD coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, SouthXchange, Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. In the last seven days, SHIELD has traded down 7.8% against the dollar. SHIELD has a market capitalization of $90,780.00 and approximately $14.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8,852.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $229.75 or 0.02596792 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $334.67 or 0.03782683 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.84 or 0.00687614 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.29 or 0.00771824 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00094698 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00010834 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00027978 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.54 or 0.00582505 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About SHIELD

SHIELD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency. SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SHIELD is www.shieldx.sh.

SHIELD Coin Trading

SHIELD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

