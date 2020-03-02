Shift (SHIFT) Reaches Market Cap of $424,200.00

Shift (CURRENCY:SHIFT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 2nd. One Shift coin can now be purchased for about $0.0308 or 0.00000348 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, Livecoin, IDAX and Bittrex. In the last seven days, Shift has traded down 29.8% against the dollar. Shift has a total market capitalization of $424,200.00 and $1,353.00 worth of Shift was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded up 76.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Shift Profile

Shift (CRYPTO:SHIFT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 12th, 2016. Shift’s total supply is 13,775,234 coins. The Reddit community for Shift is /r/ShiftNrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Shift’s official Twitter account is @ShiftNrg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Shift’s official website is www.shiftnrg.org.

Buying and Selling Shift

Shift can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, IDAX and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shift should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

