Shine Corporate Ltd (ASX:SHJ) Increases Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

Shine Corporate Ltd (ASX:SHJ) announced a interim dividend on Monday, March 2nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Friday, March 27th. This represents a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Shine Corporate’s previous interim dividend of $0.01.

ASX:SHJ opened at A$0.92 ($0.65) on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of A$0.93 and a 200 day moving average of A$0.85. Shine Corporate has a 52 week low of A$0.61 ($0.43) and a 52 week high of A$1.02 ($0.72). The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.40 million and a P/E ratio of 11.65.

Shine Corporate Company Profile

Shine Corporate Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides damages based plaintiff litigation legal services in Australia; and insurance recovery consulting services in New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Personal Injury and Emerging Practice Areas. The Personal Injury segment provides medical negligence, public liability, catastrophic injuries, workers' compensation, and motor vehicle accidents.

