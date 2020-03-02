ShipChain (SHIP) Price Hits $0.0069 on Major Exchanges

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. ShipChain has a total market capitalization of $1.79 million and approximately $43.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ShipChain token can now be purchased for $0.0069 or 0.00000078 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. In the last week, ShipChain has traded 19.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ShipChain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011305 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $251.83 or 0.02850499 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00224208 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00047364 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000664 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00132758 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ShipChain Profile

ShipChain’s genesis date was December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 261,209,067 tokens. ShipChain’s official website is www.shipchain.io. ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain.

Buying and Selling ShipChain

ShipChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShipChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ShipChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ShipChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ShipChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.