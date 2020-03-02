Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) Shares Sold by Chicago Equity Partners LLC

Chicago Equity Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) by 43.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,080 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC owned 0.36% of Shoe Carnival worth $1,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Shoe Carnival by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Shoe Carnival by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 162,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,076,000 after purchasing an additional 4,343 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 28,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 9,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Shoe Carnival alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SCVL shares. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wedbush upped their price target on Shoe Carnival from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Shoe Carnival from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

In other Shoe Carnival news, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 1,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total value of $59,875.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,520.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 23.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SCVL stock opened at $29.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $424.52 million, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.05. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.47 and a 52 week high of $40.00.

Shoe Carnival Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, scarves, and wallets.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.