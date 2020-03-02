Shopify Inc (TSE:SHOP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Shopify Inc (TSE:SHOP) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$413.43.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Pi Financial upgraded shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$590.00 to C$830.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from C$385.00 to C$600.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

Shares of TSE:SHOP opened at C$623.22 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$633.80 and a 200-day moving average of C$503.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.56 billion and a PE ratio of -564.00. The company has a current ratio of 8.68, a quick ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03. Shopify has a 12 month low of C$243.00 and a 12 month high of C$786.07.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

