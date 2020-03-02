Short Interest in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) Drops By 5.6%

American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 40,250,000 shares, a decrease of 5.6% from the January 30th total of 42,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,970,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days. Approximately 11.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

AAL stock opened at $19.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.16, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.48 and its 200 day moving average is $27.91. American Airlines Group has a one year low of $18.77 and a one year high of $35.96.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15. The company had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.68% and a negative return on equity of 1,414.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that American Airlines Group will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. American Airlines Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.16%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,508 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 52.5% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the airline’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,433 shares of the airline’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 9.4% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,597 shares of the airline’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 105.6% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the airline’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AAL shares. Deutsche Bank cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Buckingham Research cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. American Airlines Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.23.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

