Short Interest in Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) Declines By 5.0%

Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,340,000 shares, a decline of 5.0% from the January 30th total of 4,570,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 709,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Autohome during the third quarter worth about $69,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S lifted its position in shares of Autohome by 62.0% during the third quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 3,925 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Autohome during the third quarter worth about $171,343,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Autohome during the fourth quarter worth about $2,606,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Autohome by 165.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,189 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,670,000 after purchasing an additional 35,007 shares in the last quarter. 53.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Autohome in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. CICC Research cut shares of Autohome from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Autohome in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.70 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.20.

NYSE ATHM opened at $77.67 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.66. Autohome has a 12 month low of $65.46 and a 12 month high of $117.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.28.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The information services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. Autohome had a net margin of 38.06% and a return on equity of 25.93%. The company had revenue of $334.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Autohome’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Autohome will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%.

Autohome Company Profile

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, such as automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, photographs, video clips, and live streaming; automobile library, which comprises a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other features, as well as manufacturers' suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user generated content and forums.

