Short Interest in Beyondspring Inc (NASDAQ:BYSI) Declines By 5.2%

Beyondspring Inc (NASDAQ:BYSI) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 669,000 shares, a decline of 5.2% from the January 30th total of 705,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.3 days. Currently, 6.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Beyondspring by 344.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Beyondspring by 5,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Beyondspring by 49.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Beyondspring in the fourth quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Beyondspring by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 7,907 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Beyondspring in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Beyondspring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Beyondspring in a report on Friday, January 10th. Nomura started coverage on shares of Beyondspring in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beyondspring from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.75.

Shares of BYSI opened at $15.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $420.62 million, a PE ratio of -11.68 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.61. Beyondspring has a fifty-two week low of $11.26 and a fifty-two week high of $24.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.13.

Beyondspring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.07). Equities research analysts predict that Beyondspring will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

About Beyondspring

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab.

