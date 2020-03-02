Short Interest in Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) Decreases By 5.4%

Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 11,890,000 shares, a drop of 5.4% from the January 30th total of 12,570,000 shares. Approximately 26.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,680,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

In other news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 195,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $5,492,699.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 810,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,737,327.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stacy Bowman sold 9,057 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $253,958.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 90,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,528,450.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,501,197 shares of company stock valued at $129,478,814.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,228,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,802 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Chewy in the fourth quarter worth $34,215,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Chewy by 233.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,301,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,002,000 after acquiring an additional 911,970 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 149.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,142,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,143,000 after acquiring an additional 684,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter worth $12,869,000.

CHWY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Chewy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Chewy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Chewy in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Chewy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.46.

Shares of Chewy stock opened at $29.60 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.84. Chewy has a 12-month low of $21.68 and a 12-month high of $41.34.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. Research analysts expect that Chewy will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

