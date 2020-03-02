Short Interest in Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Decreases By 5.7%

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 555,800 shares, a decrease of 5.7% from the January 30th total of 589,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.5 days. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPSI. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Computer Programs & Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. BancorpSouth Bank bought a new stake in Computer Programs & Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new stake in Computer Programs & Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Computer Programs & Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Computer Programs & Systems by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Computer Programs & Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Computer Programs & Systems to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Computer Programs & Systems from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. BidaskClub lowered Computer Programs & Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Computer Programs & Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

NASDAQ CPSI opened at $26.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $393.06 million, a PE ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.49. Computer Programs & Systems has a one year low of $20.72 and a one year high of $35.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $70.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.99 million. Computer Programs & Systems had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 7.45%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Computer Programs & Systems will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Computer Programs & Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.97%.

About Computer Programs & Systems

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

